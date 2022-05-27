YPO to hold of Youm-e-Takbeer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Superior Group of Colleges will arrange a ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer, on Saturday.

Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Professor Yasir Tahir Khan will preside the ceremony.

According to President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, the ceremony will be addressed by educationist, social workers, and political figures.

The citizens will also express solidarity with armed forces in the fight against menace of terrorism.

The speakers will also highlight the struggles of the politicians, scientists and others in making the country's defence impregnable.