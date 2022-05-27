UrduPoint.com

YPO To Hold Of Youm-e-Takbeer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

YPO to hold of Youm-e-Takbeer

Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Superior Group of Colleges will arrange a ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer, on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization in collaboration with Superior Group of Colleges will arrange a ceremony on Youm-e-Takbeer, on Saturday.

Regional Director Superior Group of Colleges Professor Yasir Tahir Khan will preside the ceremony.

According to President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, the ceremony will be addressed by educationist, social workers, and political figures.

The citizens will also express solidarity with armed forces in the fight against menace of terrorism.

The speakers will also highlight the struggles of the politicians, scientists and others in making the country's defence impregnable.

Related Topics

Young Superior

Recent Stories

Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to pa ..

Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to patients in govt hospitals: Secr ..

4 seconds ago
 CM lauds police, administration's performance duri ..

CM lauds police, administration's performance during PTI long march

6 seconds ago
 Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilita ..

Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilitate olive growers: Rafique Doga ..

8 seconds ago
 Hamza condoles death of climber Sadpara

Hamza condoles death of climber Sadpara

9 seconds ago
 ANP's KP executive council reviews political situa ..

ANP's KP executive council reviews political situation

11 seconds ago
 Police officers directed to launch crackdown again ..

Police officers directed to launch crackdown against notorious gangs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.