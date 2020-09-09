UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YPO To Hold Seminar To Pay Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:31 PM

YPO to hold seminar to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan will arrange a seminar to pay tribute to founder of dear homeland Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office, located at Municipal Corporation Mumtazabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan will arrange a seminar to pay tribute to founder of dear homeland Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office, located at Municipal Corporation Mumtazabad.

The seminar titled as "Aay Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsaan" would commence at 10:30 am, on September 11 (Friday). Intellectuals, literary figures, educationists, civil society workers and students will highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. According to Chairman Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, citizens who were performing social and welfare services for countrymen would be given Quaid-e-Azam Award 2020 in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Civil Society Young September 2020

Recent Stories

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan will visit Paki ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam loses top position in ICC Men’s T20I ..

20 minutes ago

Barty wants virus-stranded coach back for Australi ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Khanewal to get new vegetable & grain market

2 minutes ago

Mexico reports 5,351 more coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.