YPO to hold seminar to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan will arrange a seminar to pay tribute to founder of dear homeland Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office, located at Municipal Corporation Mumtazabad.

The seminar titled as "Aay Quaid-e-Azam Tera Ehsaan" would commence at 10:30 am, on September 11 (Friday). Intellectuals, literary figures, educationists, civil society workers and students will highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. According to Chairman Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, citizens who were performing social and welfare services for countrymen would be given Quaid-e-Azam Award 2020 in the ceremony.