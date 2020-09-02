UrduPoint.com
YPO To Organize Ceremony To Pay Tribute To Armed Forces For Their Valour In War 1965

Wed 02nd September 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in collaboration with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Multan, will organize a seminar to pay tribute to armed forces for their matchless valour to foil nefarious designs of army during war 1965.

President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem talking to APP informed that seminar tilted "Aye Rah e Haq k Shaheedo" would be held on September 5 at Overseas Pakistanis Commission Office Multan. He stated that politicians from different parties, historian, academics and civil society activists would highlight the bravery of our armed forces and enthusiasm of masses against the enemy.

Naeem also remarked that "Afwaaj-e-Pakistan Zindabad" walk also be arranged on this occasion. He stated that YPO was regularly conducting various programs to highlight the sacrifices and valour of the armed forces, for last many years.

Similarly, national song competition will also be organized. The citizens will also plant trees on occasion of Defence Day, he remarked and YPO would also arrange a ceremony in this regard.

Naeem remarked that armed forces always responded amicably and foiled evil designs of enemy. He added we are fortunate as we have strong army. Our defence is strong and no one can cast an evil eye towards our dear homeland.

