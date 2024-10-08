YPP announces membership nationwide to engage young leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) President Youth Parliament of Pakistan Ubaid Qureshi on Tuesday emphasized the significance of this initiative and termed the YPP was a dynamic platform for young Pakistanis to amplify their voices on national and international stages.

In a statement, he said this membership drive will bring together the next generation of leaders committed in making meaningful and positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) was excited to announce the launch of its nationwide membership drive aimed at harnessing the energy, passion, and innovative ideas of Pakistan’s youth. The initiative presents a unique opportunity for young individuals to contribute in national progress and global dialogue, particularly on issues related to development and sustainability. These efforts align with Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enhancing the country’s presence on the global stage.

The YPP, a leading platform that empowers youth to participate in civic activities, policy formulation, and advocacy at both national and international levels, was inviting applications from across Pakistan. The objective of the Youth Parliament was to bridge the gap between the young population of Pakistan and the policy-making process by fostering connectivity among various stakeholders.

Ubaid Qureshi further elaborated, “Young people will be engaged at the local and regional levels.

We have seven regional chapters, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Youth from across the country can join as a ‘General Member,’ while those residing abroad can join as an ‘Overseas Member,’ by expressing their interest in a particular field of profession, committee, or cabinet.”

He said that senior members will have the opportunity to be promoted to the Executive Council and Alumni Board. We are also planning to establish an Advisory board consisting of senior experts, including members of Parliament from different political parties, retired bureaucrats, technocrats, and representatives from other professional fields.”

He further added the Youth Parliament of Pakistan was a legally registered entity under the Constitution of Pakistan. It was affiliated with the National Assembly Forum for Young Parliamentarians, the British Election Commission, and the United Nations, providing young Pakistanis the opportunity to represent a true and positive image of Pakistan at the international level.”

This membership drive opens doors for aspiring youth leaders aged 18 to 35 from anywhere in the world to join a network of motivated individuals committed to social, economic, and environmental development. Interested individuals can enroll by registering online at https://forms.gle/jSm6nZNU5w1nE9gi8 before October 20, 2024.