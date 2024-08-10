YPP Delegation Highlights Pakistan's Efforts At UN High-level Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) Delegates represented Pakistan in the United Nations – President Ubaid Qureshi along with Executive Member Bakhtawar Mahmood attended UN High-level Political Forum (HLPF 2024) and Sideline engagements with international nongovernmental organizations (INGOs) and highlighted the country's efforts at the UN forum.
In a remarkable representation of Pakistan's commitment to Global challenges, President of the Youth Parliament, Ubaid ur Rehman Qureshi and Executive Member, Bakhtawar Mahmood visited the United Nations New York Headquarters to attend the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF2024), a news release said.
Their participation highlights the active involvement of Pakistan's youth in international dialogues to tackle global challenges. This significant event culminated in the adoption of the Political Declaration, ministerial engagement, and setting the stage for future sustainable development initiatives.
The high-level political forum on sustainable development convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) from July 8-12. The high-level segment of the Council, including the three-day ministerial segment of the HLPF, took place from July 15 to July 18, 2024.
Apart from participating in the HLPF2024, Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) delegates engaged in significant interactions with key representatives from the UN-based organizations WHO and FAO, focusing on linking ties with the Youth Parliament and the youth of Pakistan for better liaison and collaborative initiatives in different field of Profession.
They also engaged in discussions with the UN Environment related to COP and the Climate General Assembly, emphasizing various initiatives to address climate change challenges in Pakistan. Furthermore, they explored opportunities for the youth of Pakistan under the United Nations framework and highlighted Pakistan's achievements within the UN during their interactions with the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations.
President of the Youth Parliament, Ubaid ur Rehman Qureshi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Participating in the High-Level Political Forum is a significant milestone for the Youth Parliament of Pakistan. Being a true representative of Youngsters, my aim is to depict true and positive image of Pakistan. It underscores our commitment to contributing to global sustainable development goals and ensuring that the voices of Pakistani youth are heard on international platforms."
Executive Member of the Youth Parliament, Bakhtawar Mahmood added, "Our different engagements with the United Nations highlight the importance of youth involvement in shaping policies that impact our future. We are dedicated to driving positive change and fostering sustainable development, both locally and globally."
Their involvement not only represents Pakistan on an international stage but also inspires other young leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and action to promote a positive narrative of Pakistan globally.
