YPP selected to host official sideline session at UN during ECOSOC Youth Forum 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) has achieved a historic milestone by being officially selected to host a sideline session at the upcoming United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum 2025, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 17 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This prestigious opportunity places YPP among a select group of globally recognized youth-led organizations chosen from hundreds of international NGOs, INGOs, and civil society networks, according to a press release.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum is one of the most influential and inclusive intergovernmental platforms, providing young people with a direct channel to contribute to global policy discourse—particularly in relation to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

YPP’s inclusion as a session host is not just an institutional milestone, but a national achievement that elevates Pakistan’s global profile in youth development, civic leadership, and international diplomacy.

YPP’s official sideline session, titled “Youth in Governance: Driving Climate and Gender Action Through Digital Inclusion and Partnerships”, will be held on April 16, 2025, at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York. The session is being co-organized with the Rural Development Foundation (RDF), Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Women & Youth for Development, and will feature participation from UN officials, diplomats, global youth leaders, and development partners.

Founder Chairman Abrar ul Haq extended his warm congratulations on this international achievement and shared key insights about the upcoming event.

President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Ubaid ur Rehman, who also serves as the Ambassador of the Rural Development Foundation, will act as the official focal person for the event in coordination with the United Nations Secretariat.

Vice Chairman Dr. Babar Doggar and Secretary General Hammad Malik will oversee the event’s execution on the ground in Islamabad, alongside featured guest speakers.

Over the years, YPP has emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading youth-led movements, and this recognition by the United Nations is a testament to its unwavering commitment to empowering youth as agents of change at local, national, and global levels.

The UN session will bring together a distinguished panel of speakers including parliamentarians, policy experts, technologists, and youth advocates. Topics to be addressed include climate change, artificial intelligence, inclusive governance, digital diplomacy, and gender-responsive development. Participants from around the globe are expected to join the session both physically--in New York and Islamabad--and virtually.

This platform not only amplifies the voices of Pakistani youth on the international stage but also positions them as leaders in shaping global conversations on sustainability, innovation, and equity. It reflects YPP’s strategic vision to build international linkages, influence policy, and create inclusive spaces for youth to lead solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges.