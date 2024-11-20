YPP spotlights youth’s role in global, local progress

The Youth Parliament of Pakistan on Wednesday hosted a session highlighting youth leadership, global collaboration, and innovative, community-focused efforts for nation-building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Youth Parliament of Pakistan on Wednesday hosted a session highlighting youth leadership, global collaboration, and innovative, community-focused efforts for nation-building.

President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Ubaid Qureshi, organized an impactful interactive session to present the report on the International Delegation’s visit to British institutions and the United Nations, showcasing youth leadership, global collaboration, and community-focused initiatives.

Youth Parliament of Pakistan hosts session with international delegates and leaders, chaired by Abrar ul Haq, highlighting youth’s role in nation-building. “By nurturing leadership and creativity, we can overcome any challenge,” he emphasized, encouraging participants to embrace service-oriented leadership for a better future.

The session featured a diverse panel of speakers, including President Ubaid Ur Rehman Qureshi, Secretary General Hammad Malik, Trainer and Cabinet Member Tahir Ali, Secretary International Relations Qaiser Jameel, and Executive Members Sidra Akhtar and Bakhtawar Mahmood.

Speakers shared diverse insights on youth empowerment and Pakistan’s global representation. President Ubaid Ur Rehman Qureshi highlighted YPP’s mission to bridge global knowledge with local initiatives, stating, “The Youth Parliament is a movement of young visionaries reshaping Pakistan’s future.

Our international engagements show that Pakistani youth have the talent and resolve to make a global impact while tackling local challenges.”

Hammad Malik effectively moderated the event, outlining YPP’s goals, while Tahir Ali inspired attendees with practical tools for sustainable community impact. Qaiser Jameel emphasized the importance of international collaborations, sharing his efforts to connect Pakistani youth leaders with global platforms. Executive Member Sidra Akhtar highlighted her work in mental health awareness through YPP, stressing its role in holistic development.

Bakhtawar Mahmood, drawing from her experiences at the United Nations and UK Parliament, emphasized the crucial role of youth leadership in addressing global challenges like climate change and digital transformation.

Interactive discussions focused on mental health, education reform, sustainable entrepreneurship, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participants left with practical insights and a renewed commitment to leveraging the YPP platform for impactful change.

The Youth Parliament of Pakistan remains dedicated to amplifying youth voices, fostering leadership, and connecting local challenges with global solutions.