YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion

At the prestigious United Nations ECOSOC Youth Forum 2025, the Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) on Tuesday emerged as a beacon of youth-led change, presenting bold ideas, strategic demands, and inclusive solutions for a fairer, greener, and more prosperous world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) At the prestigious United Nations ECOSOC Youth Forum 2025, the Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) on Tuesday emerged as a beacon of youth-led change, presenting bold ideas, strategic demands, and inclusive solutions for a fairer, greener, and more prosperous world.

The Youth Parliament organized a sideline session under the theme “Youth in Governance: Driving Climate and Gender Action through Digital Inclusion and Partnerships,” said a press release issued here.

In partnership with Women Parliament Caucus and Rural Development Foundation. The session brought together young change makers, parliamentarians, civil society actors, and international partners.

The Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan delivered the opening remarks, highlighting key government initiatives such as the Prime Minister's Youth Council and the Digital Hub aimed at connecting the younger generation of Pakistan.

The Secretary of the Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani emphasized the importance of women’s rights and participation in political and parliamentary processes to strengthen governance systems. “Governance systems cannot claim legitimacy unless they reflect the diversity of the populations they serve,” she stated, while advocating for gender-responsive climate policies, eco-feminist legislation, and youth-gender partnerships. She urged global support for young women climate defenders and human rights advocates.

Shaffaq Mohammed, Member of the UK Parliament and newly appointed member of the House of Lords, praised the Pakistani youth-led initiatives and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to youth-inclusive, gender-sensitive, and digitally-enabled governance. “Young people across the UK are not just demanding climate justice—they are shaping it,” he noted.

Renowned Pakistani artist, philanthropist, and founding Chairman of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Abrar-ul-Haq, spoke on climate activism, drawing attention to the severe climate challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan.

Referring to the recent devastating rainstorm in Islamabad, he highlighted the destruction of vehicles and property, which will be extreme in near future he further said “Investing in youth is not merely an option—it is an imperative for national and global progress,” he emphasized. He lauded YPP’s role in building bridges of cooperation and inclusion.

The session was organized by Ubaid Qureshi, President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, who stressed the need for meaningful youth engagement in governance and parliamentary reforms. “Youth participation in decision-making is often symbolic, occasionally strategic, but rarely meaningful. We must move beyond tokenism and engage youth as true partners in shaping policy and governance,” he said.

He presented a visionary call to action rooted in the ground realities of South Asia and shared YPP’s multi-dimensional strategy focusing on policy inclusion, capacity-building, and strategic partnerships.

Key recommendations from the session included establishing a youth engagement system under the UN Youth Office specifically for developing countries. Urging the Government of Pakistan to seriously consider nominating a Youth Delegate to the United Nations. Highlighting that Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent to global carbon emissions, yet remains one of the most climate-vulnerable countries—necessitating immediate global climate action.

Guest speakers including Shayan Yar, Brig (R) Aslam Khan, Dr. Amina Zia, and Victorie shared diverse insights on digital governance, climate activism, and gender action, reinforcing the collective commitment to a prosperous and equitable future.

The session was moderated by Secretary General Hammad Malik and Executive Member Dr. Sidra Akhtar, with organizational support from teams based in Islamabad and New York. The session was held under the leadership of Secretary International Relations Raja Qaiser Jamil, Advocate Munir Usmani, Usman Haidry, Amnah Jabeen and Aliya Yousafzai.