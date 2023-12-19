YSDO organizes awareness seminar on budget transparency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI), in collaboration with Young Star Development Organization (YSDO), on Tuesday conducted a one-day seminar in Upper Chitral, focusing on stakeholders dialogue on transparent budgeting.

According to the report, Former Nazim Union Council Rashun Amirullah and Subedar Major Mirza Alam graced the event.

On this occasion, Chief Guest, speakers and Chairman of YSDO Asfandiar Khan expressed his concern and highlighted the importance of public network in the process of public participation in the budgeting process and accountability.

The Chairman YSDO emphasized the importance of citizen participation in the budgeting process.

He further said that YSDO organizes such awareness seminars and workshops on public opinion and their involvement in the budgeting process in collaboration with these partners’ organizations.

The aim to organize the event was to include public opinion in the budgeting process because Budget is prepared for the welfare and development of the people, in which if public opinion is also taken, its transparency will be further improved.

People from diversified areas attended the seminar in which aims and objectives of this event were highlighted.