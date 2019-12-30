UrduPoint.com
YSR Hosts 11th "I Own Pakistan Conference" At Karachi Medical And Dental College

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

The 11th "I Own Pakistan Conference" was organised on Monday by the Young Social Reformers (YSR) in the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) here

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman was chief guest of the Conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Syed Saif said that the youth have lots of talent and are working hard in their respective fields.

He was also presented a memento and Ajrak.

The winners of various debate and singing contests were also awarded with prizes and shields.

Principal KMDC Prof. Dr. Mehmood Haider, Chairperson Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Senior Director Medical Services Dr.

Salma Kausar, President YSR Fahad Rizvi, Vice President Asees Ahmed, General Secretary and others were present on thisoccasion.

