Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Yunus Emre Cultural Centre to be established at Burns Garden Karachi to promote bilateral relation

To further promote brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, a cultural centre named after prominent Turkish folk poet and Islamic Sufi mystic Yunus Emre will be set up at Burns Garden Karachi

The centre will be set up in collaboration with the Karachi administration and the Turkish Consulate while a Memorandum of Understanding will soon be signed between the Commissioner Karachi, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Turkish Consulate, said a hand out issued here on Monday.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon accompanied by Turkish Consul General visited Burns Garden building to review the premises of proposed cultural centre project. Representative of Turkish Consulate Karachi, Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar Issani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tabraiz Marree, Director General Parks KMC Junaidullah Khan and others were also accompanied.

They were informed that activities and programs would be organised at Yunus Emre Cultural Centre with the guidance and consultation of Yunus Emre Foundation.

The Commissioner Karachi said that the establishment of a Cultural Centre would help the Government of Sindh in its efforts to promote cultural activities in the city and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said that every effort would be made to make Younis Emre Cultural Centre a standard cultural centre.

The Commissioner was informed that Yunus Emre Cultural Institute is being set up by Yunus Emre Foundation Turkey that will initiate various programs including of Turkish language, Turkish art, history and culture.

An archive will also be set up at the Yunus Emre Cultural Centre, which will benefit researchers, teachers, students, tourism enthusiasts and the general public, they were informed.

