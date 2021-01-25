Yusuf, an unsung personality shares rare photographs of Quaid, Fatima with heavy heart

(@FahadShabbir)

Hardly seen before, the perfect composition of a photograph of "Father of the Nation" Muhammad Ali Jinnah and "Mother of the Nation" Fatima Jinnah, walking out from under a freshly painted "Pakistan" sign was taken on the 12th day of April in 1948, after an address at the Islamia College in Peshawar. The photographer of this magnificent image was Muhammad Yusuf, then a 17 year old student at the College, who went on to become a professional Chemist and a lifelong Amateur Photographer.

Muhammad Yusuf, now 89 years old, has clicked together a colossal personal photographic collection that now numbers in tens of thousands of portraits, events, people, still life, locations, architecture and scenes from the world over.

Muhammad Yusuf is an unsung personality whose photographic proficiency and passion compelled him to capture the rare and unique shots of Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah-- but unfortunately his achievements and marvelous work remained hidden from the world due to apathy of public especially the media. As a result his collection was not brought in limelight.

Personally indexed, labeled, and meticulously catalogued by the Auteur Photographer himself, "The Yusuf Collection" has privately been long known to his family and privileged viewers.

However, his collection, that includes at least another unseen Jinnah and an unseen Gandhi photograph, has to this day remained entirely private and 100% unpublished-- except of course today, and for this one priceless photograph that he has now chosen to gift the fans of Jinnah, Pakistan and World History.

Muhammad Yusuf's work and passion, chemistry and photography, require a perfect composition of his ingredients. Often asked about why he hasn't published any of his photographs, especially this Jinnah being released today, and that too, under a free Creative Commons License in the hope that we may freely and universally be inspired, and his answer, in perfectly spoken English, no different than that of his professed leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has always been "I love each and every composition, moment (photograph) that I have ever preserved (taken), and all of my subjects, from within my negatives, slides, and photographs know that I protect them, both from bad exposure and unseemly eyes.

"Do you think My Quaid-e-Azam, a truly trustworthy man who forever loves the now forever rare, precious, and unique notions of 'unity, faith, and discipline' would be happy to see our then great Country as it is today?"