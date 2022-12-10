UrduPoint.com

Yusuf Naqash Reminds World Community Of Kashmiris' Plight On Human Rights Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Yusuf Naqash reminds World community of Kashmiris' plight on Human rights day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Hurriyat Conference leader and Head of the Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash reminded the World community of its obligations on the occasion of Human Rights Day, observed every year on December 10th, to play its due role to stop India from committing gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The UDHR proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or status.

"It is the responsibility of influential countries and the United Nations, to bring India to justice for killings innocent people, fake encounters, curtailing the freedom of expression and seizing assets of Kashmiris under draconian laws," Naqash said in a statement received here Saturday.

He reminded the world that there has been an area on the earth called Jammu and Kashmir, which has been suffering from Indian oppression and brutality for decades.

He said the Modi regime was making efforts to prevent Kashmiris from achieving their legitimate rights. He said, India was trying its best to intimidate Kashmiris and had also planned their massacre, citing the arming of the Sangh Parivar as clear proof of this.

He said that the bloody game that Modi's fascist government was going to play all across India, especially in Kashmir, would destroy peace in South Asia.

He said it was very unfortunate that India has continuously been violating international commitments and has trampled United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

He was optimistic that India's failure was certain as it could not subjugate Kashmiris for over seven decades despite the use of brute force and the future would be the same.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Mushtaq Hussain Geelani, in a statement here Saturday said that India through the use of brute force could not compel Kashmiris to leave their just struggle for freedom.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, the APHC leader said India cannot stop Kashmiris from continuing their struggle for the right to self-determination. He said, the human rights violations by India on daily basis are tantamount to war crimes and asked the United Nations and other influential countries to break their meaningful silence to stop India from committing such crimes.

He said that the nefarious but futile efforts that India has been making to deprive Kashmiris of their legitimate right to self-determination will lead nowhere but to its complete failure.

"Kashmiris have been victims of Indian brutality for more than seventy-five years and not a day passes when we do not have to carry dead bodies of our loved ones," he said adding however they are determined to continue their struggle come what may.

He said indiscriminate arrests, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings, suppression of freedom of expression, molestation of women, and grabbing of properties under the guise of so-called laws could not stop Kashmiris from continuing their struggle.

"Kashmiris are not afraid of India and its ruthless Kashmiri collaborators. The day is not far when Kashmiris will achieve the goal of freedom from India," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly India Dead World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Same Lead May December Women All From Government Best Race Asia

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

2 hours ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.