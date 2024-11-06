Open Menu

Yusuf Raza Gilani Attends Rasm-e-Qul Of MNA's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Yusuf Raza Gilani attends Rasm-e-Qul of MNA's father

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Acting President and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended the Rasm-e-Qul of the late bureaucrat Khizar Hayat Hiraj, the father of MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj, in Kabirwala on Wednesday.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj, MPA Akbar Hayat Hiraj and Asghar Hayat Hiraj, and prayed for elevation of stature of the deceased in the world hereafter.

Gilani also tied turban on the head of MNA Raza Hiraj to perform the ‘Dastaar Bandi’.

MPA Rana Iqbal Siraj, Mahar Ameer Abbas, Rana Babar, Amir Hayat Hiraj, former MNA Sikandar Bosan, notables from the area and people from different walks of life attended the Rasm-e-Qul.

Earlier, noted religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel led ‘Dua’ for the departed soul.

