Yusuf Raza Gilani for action against IK as per law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday called for taking legal action against Imran Khan as his (IK's) so-called narrative had been exposed.

Imran Khan was playing with the country and nation, said Gilani while talking to local political figures.

On the occasion, Malik Aamir Bappy, Malik Lateef Maetla, Malik Safdar, Khawaja Mehmood ur Rehman and others were present.

Gilani remarked that PPP always worked to promote democratic norms in the country. He hoped that the people would vote for Ali Musa Gilani in NA 157 on October 16.

"The voters of the constituency would bury the politics of lies," he said, adding that the PPP would serve masses with complete dedication.