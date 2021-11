Yusuf Raza Gilani grieved

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's mother in-law died at Qatbia Sandilain Wala, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani's mother in-law died at Qatbia Sandilain Wala, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh.

The deceased was mother of former MPA, Syed Abrar Ahamd Shah.

Her funeral prayer was offered in her native town on Tuesday which was attended among others by Yusuf Raza Gilani, Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani, Syed Abu-ul-Hassan Gilani, Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, Haider Gilani.

Later, she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani over demise of his mother-in- law.

He prayed for her high pedestal in Jannah and sympathized with bereaved family.