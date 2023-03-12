Yusuf Raza Gilani hails services of lawyers for democracy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hailed the services of lawyers for the promotion of democracy, here on Sunday.

Talking to a delegation of lawyers led by High Court Bar Association President Rana Asif Saeed and People Lawyers Forum Shiekh Ghias Ul Haq, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said if the lawyers had not extended sacrifices, then there would have been another shape of democracy.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party gave the Constitution to the country.

Similarly, he restored the Constitution to its original shape. Gilani maintained that he was jailed for 15 years but he did not become part of any deal. He stated that opponents could not bear jail hardships for even one week.

The High Court Bar Association's delegation also extolled the services of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for democracy. Gilani also appreciated matchless uplift work done during Gilani's tenure.