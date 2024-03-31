Yusuf Raza Gilani Stresses Imparting Services For Well-being Of People
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Ramzan was a month of mercy, blessings, sacrifice, and forgiveness and everyone should come forward to serve the humanity.
He expressed these sentiments during an Iftar dinner organized by Syed Zighum Gilani and Syed Madani Gilani at Union Council Muhammadpur Ghota. Addressing the attendees of NA-148 constituency area, including “Sajjada Nasheen” Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani and former MPA Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, as well as NA-148 candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Gilani thanked the local community for their participation and pledged to work towards the development and well-being of the people.
Gilani assured that all efforts would be made to bring prosperity and employment opportunities for the youth through educational and health initiatives. Various dignitaries including Malik Manzoor Domra, Syed Liaqat Shah, Shumail Abbas Naqvi, Pir Ali Hasnain Shah Baba, and others were also present at the event.
