Yusuf Takes Charge As Chairman WEBCOP KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Yusuf takes charge as Chairman WEBCOP KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Dr. Muhammad Yusuf Sarwar Sunday assumed charge as Chairman of Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan (WEBCOP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Razim Khan took charge as Co-Chairman and Mohammad Iqbal Khan as General Secretary.

Addressing the consultative meeting, Dr. Yousuf Sarwar said that positive bilateral dialogue and mutual consultation between employers and workers is the only way for the development and welfare of industries and employees.

He said that industrial development depends on a better working relationship between employers and workers.

Prominent labor leader Zahoor Awan, ILO labor representative Chaudhry Muhammad Naseem Iqbal, President Pakistan Workers Federation Chaudhry Yasin, Razim Khan PWF, labor leader Liaquat Bacha and Muhammad Iqbal MLF were present on the occasion.

Zakiullah Khan, representative of Employers Federation of Pakistan was elected Central Chairman and Syed Nazar Ali elected as Secretary General WEBCOP Central.

