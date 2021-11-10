Yusufi Book Corner: Arts Council named a book corner after the biggest Pakistani Satire and Humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi

A book corner named "Yusufi Book Corner" was inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021) On the occasion of the Arts Council first book corner's inauguration ,Culture Minister Mr.Shah said that the Arts council is taking great initiatives to promote reading, knowledge, and literature. Promoting the reading habits among the youngsters is important it helps in mental and career development. He further said that Yusufi was one of the Pakistan's greatest humorist and I am delighted to inaugurate this book corner named after him. The culture department, Sindh is also promoting the reading culture and we have set up 30 new libraries in the province.

Speaking on the occasion the Arts Council's president Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that the Arts Council has published various books of Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi , and to pay homage to Yusufi this book corner has been named after him.

To develop the interest of youngsters in reading we need to promote reading culture. Litterateur & Chief Organizer of Arts Council's library and archives Dr. Fatima Hassan said that Arts Council is the central place those who wants to read and take part in the cultural activities can visit the council. In this corner books are available on sale. n this occasion Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Qasim was also present. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah presented some books as a gift to the Minister of Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah spent some time at Yusufi book corner while reading the books.