YWE's President Condemns Israeli Aggression In Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 11:20 AM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Aug, 2025) The Brussels-based Youth Wing Europe (YWE) and Istehkam Forum Belgium has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in occupied Palestine.

President, YWE and Istehkam Forum Belgium, Raja Muhammad Khalid, in a statement released to the media here , expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of more than 60,000 innocent Palestinians since October 7, 2023. He stated that a large number of those martyred due to Israeli aggression included children, women, and the elderly.

The Israeli occupying forces have attacked schools, hospitals, places of worship, and refugee camps in Palestine—actions that are extremely inhumane and unethical.

He further stated that the blockade of medicines, food, and humanitarian aid by the Israeli forces was a highly shameful and inhumane act.

Due to Israel’s obstruction of food and medical supplies, thousands of Palestinian children and elderly are being martyred because of hunger and lack of access to essential medicines.

He added that the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian people were violations of human rights and international law.

The aggression in Gaza has left thousands of children orphaned and helpless.

The YWE president called on the United Nations to take practical steps for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, and to work toward a fair and lasting resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

"Making Al-Quds Sharif (Jerusalem) the capital of a free Palestinian state is Pakistan’s clear stance. We will continue to raise the issue of Palestine on every forum", he said.

Raja Muhammad Khalid also prayed for patience and strength for the families of the martyrs and for the speedy recovery of the injured in the Israeli aggression, the message concluded.

APP/ahr/378

