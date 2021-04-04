UrduPoint.com
ZA Bhutto Gave 1973's Constitution, Empowered Youth: Said Nafeesa Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MNA, Dr Nafeesa Shah has said that ZA Bhutto gave the country 1973's constitution, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industry, developed agriculture, framed labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.

While talking to media on Sunday, she said that the Great Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. A great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case, she added.

Dr Nafeesa said that Bhutto's philosophy still ruled hearts of people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed in the footsteps of her father, she added.

Paying rich tributes to ZA Bhutto for his meritorious services for the socio-economic uplift of poorest of the poor, downtrodden, giving constitution, atomic programme to the nation and progress and prosperity of the country, she adding that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had given Pakistan 1973 constitution, atomic program and brought Pakistan and Muslim Ummah closer.

She said had Bhutto was alive today Pakistan would have achieved remarkable economic growth in Asia and made developed country of the world. "Bhutto was martyred for assembling Muslim Ummah and Pakistan on a single platform," she remarked. She said that dictators come and go but vision and philosophy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto lives forever.

