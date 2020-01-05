Z.A. Bhutto lives in the hearts of masses: Saeed Ghani

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in the service of his country and masses.

In a statement issued here on Sunday on 92nd birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto, Saeed Ghani said the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto continue to hold exceptional place in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis.

He said that the best tribute that we could pay to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was to make a firm resolve to work selflessly and with devotion to rebuild Pakistan into a strong and progressive country.