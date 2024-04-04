ZA Bhutto should be declared as a political martyr: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader and 1971 constitution was his gift to the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader and 1971 constitution was his gift to the country.

In a message on Shaheed Bhutto's 45th death anniversary, Shah said entire nation always remember him as a great leader of the people.

He demanded to amend the laws by declaring Bhutto as a political martyr which is the need of the hour.

The provincial minister said they have always been thankful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for landmark judgment on presidential reference regarding illegal hanging of the former premier.

He further said that the 4th April should be officially celebrated with reference to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's martyrdom day.

Shah said that democracy in the country is the result of the sacrifices of the Bhutto family who laid down their lives for strengthening of the democracy.