RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 93rd birth anniversary of Pakistan People's Party's founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Tuesday with a pledge to continue his mission.

The cake-cutting ceremony was arranged by the local PPP leadership held at Khayaban e Sir Syed .

Rawalpindi city President Baber Khan Jadoon on the occasion said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy. He said that the constitution of 1973, which was passed with the consensus of all political parties present in parliament at the time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.

"ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted death in the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of the society" he said.

A number of party workers participated in the event.