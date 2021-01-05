UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ZA Bhutto's 93rd Birth Anniversary Observed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

ZA Bhutto's 93rd birth anniversary observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 93rd birth anniversary of Pakistan People's Party's founding chairman and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Tuesday with a pledge to continue his mission.

The cake-cutting ceremony was arranged by the local PPP leadership held at Khayaban e Sir Syed .

Rawalpindi city President Baber Khan Jadoon on the occasion said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy. He said that the constitution of 1973, which was passed with the consensus of all political parties present in parliament at the time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.

"ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted death in the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of the society" he said.

A number of party workers participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Baber Khan Event All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

50 minutes ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

50 minutes ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

55 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

55 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.