UrduPoint.com

Z.A Bhutto's 93rd Birth Anniversary On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Z.A Bhutto's 93rd birth anniversary on Wednesday

The 93rd Birth Anniversary of the Founder Chairman and Former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Wednesday, in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The 93rd Birth Anniversary of the Founder Chairman and Former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be celebrated on Wednesday, in Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, Naudero and other parts of the country.

Glowing tributes would be paid to Shaheed Bhutto, also known as Quaid-e-Awam, for his services to the nation and the country.

The programmes of 93rd birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan People's Party and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will start with the recitation of Holy Quran at his grave in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Born on January 5, 1928 he laid the basis for the democratic process in the country with the formation of Pakistan People's Party on November 30, 1967.

Wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding chairman of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day. PPP workers have arranged functions in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership will address and will discuss life and political vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Cakes will be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

At the start of the day, Qura'an Khawani and fateha khawani will be held at the mazar of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in Garhi Khuda Bhutto(Larkana).

The leaders and workers of PPP of Larkana and Sukkur divisions and other areas will visit Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and offer Fateha and place floral wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Bhutto and others.

PPP Larkana District has arranged a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, at Auditorium of Pakistan Arts Council Larkana, at 11.00 a.m.

President PPP Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will preside over the function. Besides, MPAs, MNAs, party leaders and workers and others will attend the function.

On the occasion President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and others will also cut a cake at Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana.

In the function, party workers and leaders will pay rich tributes to the Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and will also offer prayers.

President PPP Lark�na and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo will lead a PPP squad to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to offer fateha and place wreaths on the grave of the founder Chairman of PPP.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Khursheed Ahmed Visit Sukkur Larkana Lead Naudero January November All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Over Half of Americans Think US Democracy in Dange ..

Over Half of Americans Think US Democracy in Danger - Poll

47 seconds ago
 Athar Iqbal's "Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani" published ..

Athar Iqbal's "Aik Muhawarah Aik Kahani" published

49 seconds ago
 BoG approves appointment of Dr Sharoon Hanook as P ..

BoG approves appointment of Dr Sharoon Hanook as Principal Edwardes College

50 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes 'Endowment Fund Bill' for welfa ..

KP Assembly passes 'Endowment Fund Bill' for welfare of artists

53 seconds ago
 MDA seals different schools functions in residenti ..

MDA seals different schools functions in residential buildings

5 minutes ago
 More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowf ..

More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area - Track ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.