KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has declared April 04 as a public holiday on the occasion of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The public holiday will be observed on April 04, throughout the province of Sindh for all offices, autonomous, and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh, except essential services, said a notification issued here on Thursday.