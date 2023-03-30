UrduPoint.com

Z.A. Bhutto's Death Anniversary: Sindh Govt Declares Public Holiday On April 4

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Z.A. Bhutto's death anniversary: Sindh govt declares public holiday on April 4

Sindh Government has declared April 04 as a public holiday on the occasion of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has declared April 04 as a public holiday on the occasion of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The public holiday will be observed on April 04, throughout the province of Sindh for all offices, autonomous, and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh, except essential services, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed April All Government

Recent Stories

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissol ..

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissolving 40 Political Parties - Bl ..

3 minutes ago
 New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of arch ..

New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of architecture: Wahab Riaz

3 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected ..

WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected areas

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers for passage of law for their w ..

3 minutes ago
 1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 mi ..

1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 million flour bags in DG Khan di ..

44 seconds ago
 US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Mone ..

US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine - Rep. Green ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.