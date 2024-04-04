Open Menu

ZAB 45th Anniversary Observed In Garhi Khuda Bux

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister of the country and the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, was celebrated with great devotion and respect.

The Pakistan People's Party district, talukas' and city workers held a prayer ceremony by reciting the Quran on the premises of the martyrs' shrines in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto on Thursday.

President of the People's Party district Larkana and former MNA Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, former MNA Apa Naseeba Chana, ladies wing leader Dr.

Parha Sukina Gad, former mayor Khair Muhammad Sheikh, vice chairman district council Larkana including PPP ladies wing, youth including People's Hari Committee, People's Doctors Forum, People's Lawyers Forum, Officials, leaders and workers of various sub-organizations the People's Labor Bureau participated in large numbers.

Later, the guests visited the shrines of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and offered prayers. They also laid floral wreaths on the Shrine of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and others.

