ZAB anniversary observed on friday;Jameel says

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Political Secretary to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MPA Larkana, addressed a press conference at Larkana Press Club on Thursday, stating that the 46th anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s martyrdom will be observed with utmost reverence and respect at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on 04 April.Delegates from across the country and around the world will participate in the event.

He mentioned that all arrangements for the anniversary have been finalized. The commemorative gathering will begin at 6 PM, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the session. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also arriving in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Thursday.

He emphasized that critical issues like water and others should not be confined to closed-door meetings but instead brought to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

According to ARSA (Agricultural and Water Regulatory Authority), 45% of water shortages are recorded, while the Irrigation Department reports a 55% shortfall. Sindh, being the lower riparian province, holds the Primary right over water.

He warned that if Sindh’s water rights are denied, its grievances will escalate, urging the federation to revoke such decisions.

Nationalist and other parties are opposing the canal project more aggressively than the PPP.

In Sindh, projects like the Thar and Reni canals remain unbuilt, yet we desire to see Sindh’s lands cultivated in Thar and other regions. He recalled that the PPP has historically opposed anti-Sindh projects like the Kalabagh Dam. In 2021, during Imran Khan’s tenure, approval for the Greater Thal Canal project was granted, but the PPP opposed it.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association, Larkana, has withdrawn its announced protest and hunger strike over the anniversary, a decision the PPP welcomes. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, who performed Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Nawabshah, fell ill and was transferred to a Karachi hospital.

Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, PPP Larkana General Secretary and Chairman District Council Larkana,Khair Muhammad Sheikh,Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister, Anwar Ali Luhur Mayor Larkana, Waqar Ali Bhutto, PPP City District Larkana Information Secretary and Chairman Empire Town,Asadullah Bhutto, PPP Taluka Larkana President and Vice Chairman District Council Larkana and others were present.