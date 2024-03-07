Open Menu

ZAB Case Should Be Taught As Case Study In Law Institutions: Kiara

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Pakistan peolpes Party leader Qamar Zaman Kiara on Thursday said that the Zulfqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) case should be taught as a case study in law institutions

He said this while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan ZAB at his hanging place, Old jail after the Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved opinion on the presidential reference against his ‘judicial murder’ death sentence awarded to ZAB last day.

Kiara said that the SC by admitting the mistake in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s trial, had set a new precedent.

He said that ZAB's murder was "murder of Pakistan" and correction of that decision of sheer injustice by the apex court was a positive development.

Kiara said despite his judicial murder long ago Bhutto was still alive in the hearts of people. The top court today confirmed that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was sent to gallows in revenge.

He said, “Today, the struggle of his daughter Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, his wife Begum Nusrat Bhutto and party workers has finally become successful that their leader was innocent.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, he said, would organize seminars and workshops across the country to highlight the decision.

Kiara thanked the people and party workers of Rawalpindi who visit the place of gallows to pay tribute to their leader.

PPP leaders Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Aamir Fida Paracha, Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Khalid Nawaz Bobi, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich, Raja Kamran Hussain, Babar Sultan Jadoon, Sardar Quddus, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Banaras Chaudhry, Tawqir Abbasi, Raja Muhammad Ali Minhas, Nasir Mir, Raja Farhan Khalid, Mukhtar Abbas, Asif Akbar, Sajid Tanuli, Asif Jadoon Asad Abbasi, Malik Zaheer Arshad Wasim Gujjar, Muhammad Hafeez Khokhar, women wing, PYO and large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.

