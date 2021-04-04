UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ZAB Made Great Sacrifices For Supremacy Of Democracy: Shazia Marri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

ZAB made great sacrifices for supremacy of democracy: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary PPP Shazia Marri has said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) made great sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

In a statement issued here on 42nd death anniversary of ZAB, she said Bhutto is still alive in hearts and minds of the masses despite that his martyrdom dates back to forty two years while the worst dictator of the history, Zia-ul-Haq gave irreparable loss and damage to Pakistan by hanging Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

She said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's immense contributions on the forefront of politics, diplomatic, economic and role in nation building are unparalleled examples.

Shazia Marri said Shaheed Bhutto had a charismatic personality and people salute him on his sacrifices for the country.

"Shaheed Bhutto kicked the power and laid the foundation of democratic politics in Pakistan and those who follow his philosophy gave their lives for democracy", she added.

Shazia Marri said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto strengthened the country's defense system through nuclear programme and gave the first democratic consensus Constitution to the country.

She said that Shaheed Bhutto never fled but faced the worst dictator in his country despite all the dangers and difficulties.

"Shaheed Bhutto sacrificed his life for the sake of democracy and supremacy of constitution in the country and we will defend it till our death", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nuclear Zia-ul-Haq Dictator All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

36 minutes ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

1 hour ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

1 hour ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.