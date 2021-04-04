ZAB made great sacrifices for supremacy of democracy: Shazia Marri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Information Secretary PPP Shazia Marri has said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) made great sacrifices for the supremacy of democracy in the country.

In a statement issued here on 42nd death anniversary of ZAB, she said Bhutto is still alive in hearts and minds of the masses despite that his martyrdom dates back to forty two years while the worst dictator of the history, Zia-ul-Haq gave irreparable loss and damage to Pakistan by hanging Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

She said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's immense contributions on the forefront of politics, diplomatic, economic and role in nation building are unparalleled examples.

Shazia Marri said Shaheed Bhutto had a charismatic personality and people salute him on his sacrifices for the country.

"Shaheed Bhutto kicked the power and laid the foundation of democratic politics in Pakistan and those who follow his philosophy gave their lives for democracy", she added.

Shazia Marri said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto strengthened the country's defense system through nuclear programme and gave the first democratic consensus Constitution to the country.

She said that Shaheed Bhutto never fled but faced the worst dictator in his country despite all the dangers and difficulties.

"Shaheed Bhutto sacrificed his life for the sake of democracy and supremacy of constitution in the country and we will defend it till our death", she added.