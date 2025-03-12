Open Menu

ZAB Martyred Anniversary To Be Observed With Utmost Reverence & Respect On April 4th

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ZAB martyred anniversary to be observed with utmost reverence & respect on April 4th

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Channa a meeting was convened at the Darbar Hall of DC Office Larkana on Wednesday to make arrangements for the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

The meeting was attended by PPP Larkana General Secretary and District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Vice Chairman Asadullah Bhutto, Darri Town Chairman Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal, Peoples’ Students Federation (SPSF) District President Abdul Rehman Morio, along with a large number of officials from various government departments.

During the meeting, officials from different departments briefed on preparations for the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, PPP leader Ijaz Ahmed Laghari stated that the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the "Pride of Asia" and leader of the masses, will be observed with utmost reverence and respect on April 4th.

A public gathering will be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, the land of martyrs, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman and President Asif Ali Zardari, MPA Faryal Talpur, and other central and provincial leaders will address the attendees. He added that today’s meeting was organized to coordinate with officials from various departments for the event, he added.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always made unparalleled sacrifices for democracy and the people, which are evident to the nation. He further stated that the party’s young chairman continues to fight for the rights of Pakistan’s poor, needy, and marginalized communities, with the full support of the public.

