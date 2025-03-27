ZAB Martyred anniversary to be observed with great zeal & passion: Murad Ali Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued orders to complete all arrangements ahead of time for the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that April 4 will be observed with great fervor and passion to honor the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the architect of the 1973 Constitution, former Prime Minister, and founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Leaders and thousands of workers from across the country will participate in the event, requiring comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, food, and other facilities.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting via video link from the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi to the Commissioner’s Office in Larkana on Thursday.

The meeting at the CM House was attended by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senior Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Saeed Ghani, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, and others.

Meanwhile, at the Commissioner’s Office in Larkana, MNAs Khursheed Junejo and Nazeer Ahmed Bughio, MPAs Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Adil Altaf Unar, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangri, DIG Larkana Naser Aftab, DC Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, SSP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, and other officials were present.

The Chief Minister highlighted that better arrangements were made for the December 27, 2024 anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, which received minimal complaints. He emphasized that arrangements for April 4 must surpass these standards to ensure no inconvenience for workers arriving from across the country.

He directed the DC Larkana to pre-book hotel rooms in Larkana for visiting party leaders and ensure all necessary facilities.

Syed Murad Ali Shah stressed that traffic must not jam around the mausoleum, urging expanded parking areas and deployment of traffic police. Municipal committees were instructed to ensure cleanliness, water supply, and increased washrooms, particularly separate facilities for women. Roads leading to the mausoleum must be repaired promptly.

The Chief Minister ordered foolproof security arrangements, considering the national security situation, and called for enhancing the presence of lady police.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro noted that while traffic management during the December 27 event saw fewer complaints, restroom facilities at and around the mausoleum were inadequate and require expansion. Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon pointed out post-event traffic jams due to early departures by traffic police, urging officers to remain until all vehicles disperse.

MNAs Khursheed Junejo, Nazeer Bughio, MPAs Jamil Soomro, Sohail Siyal, Adil Unar, and Ijaz Laghari shared feedback and suggestions on the arrangements. Commissioner Larkana Tahir Sangi and DC Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Channa briefed on logistical plans, while DIG Larkana Nisar Aftab outlined security measures.

Expressing satisfaction, the Chief Minister directed all arrangements to be finalized before Eid holidays and announced he would personally visit Larkana on April 3 for a final review. The meeting included officials from all relevant departments.