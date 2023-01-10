Zabita Khan Mohmand posted as Director Information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Officer, Zabita Khan Mohmand (BPS-19) has been posted as Director Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A formal notification of his posting has been issued here on Tuesday. Zabita Khan has previously worked as Deputy Director of Information and also served as Registrar Printing And Stationary Department, KP, Station Director FM Radio Pakhtunkhwa and other important posts.