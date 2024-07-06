Zabiullah gang involved in vehicle theft apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In a successful operation on Saturday, police have arrested the leader of the notorious Zabiullah gang, along with two accomplices, for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft.

The police also recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Zabiullah, Abrar and Hafeez.

Saddar Barooni police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the suspects have been shifted to jail for an identification parade. This process is expected to lead to the recovery of more stolen property as investigations in progress.

SP Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police for their efforts, stating that the arrested suspects will face trial with solid evidence.

He also affirmed that operations against organized criminal will be continued without any discrimination.