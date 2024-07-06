Open Menu

Zabiullah Gang Involved In Vehicle Theft Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Zabiullah gang involved in vehicle theft apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) In a successful operation on Saturday, police have arrested the leader of the notorious Zabiullah gang, along with two accomplices, for their alleged involvement in vehicle theft.

The police also recovered a stolen Toyota Corolla worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Zabiullah, Abrar and Hafeez.

Saddar Barooni police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the suspects have been shifted to jail for an identification parade. This process is expected to lead to the recovery of more stolen property as investigations in progress.

SP Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the police for their efforts, stating that the arrested suspects will face trial with solid evidence.

He also affirmed that operations against organized criminal will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Jail Vehicle Progress Lead Criminals From Toyota Million

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

2 hours ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

2 hours ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

2 hours ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

2 hours ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

4 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

4 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

7 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan