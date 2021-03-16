Zabiullah Khan posted as DPO Charsadda

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday posted Zabiullah Khan as District Police Officer, Charsadda, said a notification issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday posted Zabiullah Khan as District Police Officer, Charsadda, said a notification issued here.

Previous to new assignment Zabiullah Khan was serving as Deputy Commandant Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.