Zabiullah Khan Posted As DPO Charsadda
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday posted Zabiullah Khan as District Police Officer, Charsadda, said a notification issued here.
Previous to new assignment Zabiullah Khan was serving as Deputy Commandant Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.