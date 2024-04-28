Open Menu

ZAC Hosts Mesmerizing "Qawali Night" At BZU

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ZAC hosts mesmerizing "Qawali Night" at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) In a night filled with cultural fervor of south Punjab, the Zakariyan Association of Communicators organized a spellbinding "Qawali Night" at the Institute of Media and Communication Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, on Saturday.

The event, held in conjunction with the 2nd International Conference on various aspects of media in the digital age, captivated audiences with its fusion of traditional cultural performances and modern discourse.

Former students of the department, spanning across decades, reunited to reminisce about their shared experiences and bond over their enduring love for media and communication. Amidst the harmonious melodies of Qawali, they revisited cherished memories and celebrated the camaraderie forged with classmates from different sessions.

The event garnered international acclaim as renowned researchers from esteemed institutions worldwide, such as Prof. Dr. James Kelley from Indiana University, (USA) and Prof. Dr. Yasemin Giritli Inceoglu,(London school of Economics) commended the unique cultural event.

They lauded the performances of the artists, acknowledging the event's contribution to fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

As the soul-stirring rhythms of Qawali and performance on some masterpieces of Melodious Queen Madam Noor Jehan, resonated through the atmosphere at roof top of the department. The enchanting melodies, coupled with the vibrant energy of the performers, created an atmosphere of joy on faces of the participants, hailing from different age groups and mostly from media field.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Shehzad Ali, Director of IMCA, Zafar Aheer, President ZAC, and Sajjad Jehania, the General Secretary, among others.

From the pulsating beats of the tabla to the soulful rendition of Sufi poetry, the Qawali Night embodied the richness of Pakistani culture and its profound impact on audiences, said participants Farhan Malghani, Malik Arif Kalrou, and Muhammad Atif. They hoped that the ZAC would continue to organize such events in future also.

