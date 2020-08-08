Zada expresses condolences on the death of rugby player Shahrooz

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority, Wazirzada Saturday expressed condolences with the family over on the demise of national rugby player and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rugby team captain Shahrooz and prayed for the high status of the late player

It may be recalled that Shahrooz, a promising player of rugby team and captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rugby team, had gone to Swabi with his family on a recreational visit, where he jumped into the river Indus while rescuing his cousin and lost his life.

Rescue teams immediately recovered the body. The Special Assistant expressed his condolences with the family of the deceased.

He paid tribute to the late player saying Shahrooz was a great player who had achieved success in such a short period. He said our country lost a rising star of rugby.