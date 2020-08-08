UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zada Expresses Condolences On The Death Of Rugby Player Shahrooz

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Zada expresses condolences on the death of rugby player Shahrooz

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority, Wazirzada Saturday expressed condolences with the family over on the demise of national rugby player and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rugby team captain Shahrooz and prayed for the high status of the late player

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority, Wazirzada Saturday expressed condolences with the family over on the demise of national rugby player and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rugby team captain Shahrooz and prayed for the high status of the late player.

It may be recalled that Shahrooz, a promising player of rugby team and captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rugby team, had gone to Swabi with his family on a recreational visit, where he jumped into the river Indus while rescuing his cousin and lost his life.

Rescue teams immediately recovered the body. The Special Assistant expressed his condolences with the family of the deceased.

He paid tribute to the late player saying Shahrooz was a great player who had achieved success in such a short period. He said our country lost a rising star of rugby.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Visit Swabi May Family

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

Dacoit gang busted; three apprehended

5 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority officers transferred

5 minutes ago

Tindall replaces Howe in Bournemouth hotseat

5 minutes ago

Khattak extends condolences on Mohammed bin Abdull ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.