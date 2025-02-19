Zafar Agha Chairperson 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program Committee, USA, Visits CMC Larkana

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Engr. Zafar Agha, Chairperson of the 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program Committee, visited Chandka Medical College (CMC), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana on Wednesday.
During his visit, Engr. Zafar Agha held a detailed meeting with Prof. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, Principal of CMC Larkana, along with Professor Shahid Hussain Soomro, CMC Larkano and the administration team including Waheed u Zaman, Administrative Officer and others. He was briefed extensively on the scholarship programs and their impact on students.
Engr. Zafar Agha also conducted interviews with CMC students and delivered an interactive and motivational talk, inspiring them to pursue excellence in medical education.
He later toured key facilities, including the Girls’ library, Boys’ Library, Lecture Halls, Auditorium Hall, and the Admin Block.
Commending the efforts to enhance medical education in this rural region of Sindh, Engr. Zafar Agha reaffirmed his commitment to supporting not only the 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program but also extending assistance to deserving and meritorious students aspiring to continue their education in the USA.
In recognition of his visit and contributions, he was honoured with the traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi, along with a CMC souvenir, as a token of appreciation.
