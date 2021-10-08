Zafar Ali Shah Appointed As Small Industries Development Board MD
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:05 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has appointed senior PMS Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah as managing director of Small Industries Development Board
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has appointed senior PMS Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah as managing director of Small Industries Development board.
However, Predecessor Ghazanfar Ali has been directed to report to the establishment department.
It was officially notified by the KP establishment department here on Friday.