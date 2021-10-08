UrduPoint.com

Zafar Ali Shah Appointed As Small Industries Development Board MD

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:05 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has appointed senior PMS Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah as managing director of Small Industries Development Board

However, Predecessor Ghazanfar Ali has been directed to report to the establishment department.

It was officially notified by the KP establishment department here on Friday.

