PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A (BS-20) officer Zafar Ali Shah of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) is promoted to BS-21 on regular basis.

On promotion, Zafar Ali Shah (PAS BS-21), is allowed to continue work as Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Excise & Taxation Department, in the public interest, till further orders, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here on Tuesday.