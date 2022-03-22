Zafar for facilitating livestock farmers to get more meat, milk

UrduPoint.com

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar Tuesday attended the prize distribution ceremony organized by Livestock and Dairy Development Department South Punjab

Speaking on the occasion, he said that steps are being taken for the development of the livestock sector and proper facilities are being provided to livestock farmers to ensure access to healthy food for livestock.

He said that healthy food is essential for a healthy body and in this regard, farmers and the livestock breeding community are being encouraged to increase the production of more meat and dairy products.

Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal Hotiana said that more than 31,000 cattle breeders have been registered under the Prime Minister's Scheme.

He said that Rs 433 million has been allocated by the government under this scheme and funds of more than Rs 359 million have been earmarked by the government.Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar and SecretaryLivestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana distributed cheques among the livestock farmers.

