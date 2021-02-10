UrduPoint.com
Zafar For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all of the development projects must be completed in time as per high standards of work.

He directed the officers to consider future challenges and needs when they are going for designing and planning a development scheme.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here, the commissioner said that elected representatives must be consulted during the planning of a development project. He said that projects with far-reaching results should be given priority. The meeting reviewed the projects of Forest Department, Health Department and TDCP. Suggestions for new development schemes were also discussed at the meeting.

