Zafar Ishaq Ansari Conference & Dialogue Room Inaugurated At IIUI

Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Prof. Zafar Ishaq Ansari conference and dialogue room endowed by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) was inaugurated here at the Faculty of Usulludin (Islamic Studies) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Professor Emeritus Zafar Iqbal Ansari was a renowned Islamic scholar who is known for his scholarly contributions. He also served as President and Vice President of the university. In addition, he also served as Director General of the Shariah academy and Islamic Research Institute of IIU.

The inauguration ceremony was joined by Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, IIUI, Syed Ahmed Abu Akif, former Federal Secretary Cabinet Division who represented the family of Dr. Zafar Ishaq Ansari. It was also attended by Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President HS&R, Dr. Taj Afsar, Dean Faculty of Usuluddin, Dr. Husnul Amin, Executive Director IRD, HoDs and faculty members and scholar of IRD.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that keeping the legacy alive is a surety to success and excellence. Appreciating the initiative, the IIU Rector desired that the facility must be a source of engagement among the scholars of Muslim world and IIUI.

He said such prudent faculty and facilities can do wonders in disseminating the true image of islam.

"Time has come when we (the Muslims) should strive for creating more space for discussions and dialogue" he added.

Referring to the negative propaganda against university, Dr. Masoom said few negative elements are on the mission of damaging the reputation of the university. He added that such efforts would be foiled as the world knows the stature and prestige of the IIUI.

He said activities such as today's inauguration, are the true face of university where we work being a solution provider to the problems of society. IIU Rector said we must be focused to achieve our destination, that is success of the university. He urged that there is no need to pay heed to the negativity, pessimism and gloomy efforts of few elements.

On the occasion, Dr. Hathal paid rich tributes to Dr. Zafar Ishaq Ansari and appreciated that the facility of dialogue room would open new horizon of exchange of experiences as the Islamic Studies faculty of IIU has potential to bring constructive results when it will interact with the scholars across the world.

He vowed on the occasion that such positive activities would be encouraged and provided maximum cooperation. He called upon the faculty members to pursue the objective of global outreach and help students and learning scholars to broaden their exposure through interaction and dialogue.

Dr. Husn ul Amin briefed about the project, its objectives, scope and future plans. He said IRD has been closely working with Faculty of Usulludin and this addition at the campus is actually an effort to regard this connection and pay tribute to the mentor Prof. Ansari.

He said this conference and dialogue room will be a 'discursive facility' that will help us to link up with known global universities as per the vision of Worthy IIU President. He added that the IRD with the help of the Faculty of Usulludin is also working to launch a center for classical oriental languages.

The participant appreciated the documentary prepared by IRD to pay tributes to Dr. Zafar Ishaq Ansari and also hailed his service for Muslim world and specially IIUI.

Islamabad World Exchange International Islamic University Muslim Family Cabinet

