Zafar Jatoi Gives Additional Charge Of Director Planning, Development In HDA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Zafar Jatoi gives additional charge of Director Planning, Development in HDA

Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has posted BS-19 Zafar Ali Jatoi as Director of Planning and Development Control

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has posted BS-19 Zafar Ali Jatoi as Director of Planning and Development Control.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Jatoi would replace BS-18 Asghar Memon, who was working as acting Director in the said post.

