Zafar Mirza confirms Coronavirus in 4 Pakistani students in Chinese city Wuhan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that Coronavirus has been confirmed in 4 Pakistani students in Chinese city Wuhan adding there is not even a single confirmed corona virus patient in Pakistan.He said headache, fever, cough and pain in breathing are the symptoms of corona virus and 97 patients out of 100 survive.Holding a press conference on Wednesday, Mirza said that chest infection converted into Pneumonia in the corona virus.China has made precautionary measures for the virus and these steps are being applauded across the world.If anyone wants to go abroad from China he/she would be kept under observation for 14 days.No one can go outside from Chinese city Wuhan, he saidMirza said that World Health Organization (WHO) has overviewed the situation related to Coronavirus in different meetings and issued different preventative measures for that.If there is doubt for presence of Coronavirus virus in anybody then he should be kept under observation.He said 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis residing in China out of which large number are girl students that are getting education from different provinces of China.

He assured families of students and all Pakistani citizens on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan that responsibility of their protection and treatment is upon the government of Pakistan and they would be looked after just like our own children.Special Advisor further said that the respective issue was under discussion in the cabinet and Pakistan government is in continuous contact with Pakistan embassy in China.He said the staff of Pakistan embassy and Pakistan ambassador is busy in taking important measures for Pakistani community there and they are being looked after.Talking about health condition of students affected from Corona virus, Zafar Mirza said that the health of students is improving gradually and we pray for their early recovery.He said the identity of students is intentionally not being made public and he also requested media not to investigate the matter.If media knows then it should avoid making the identity of affected student's public while doing responsible journalism, he said.