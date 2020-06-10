UrduPoint.com
Zafar Mirza Says Not Necessary To Follow WHO Recommendations

Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Zafar Mirza says not necessary to follow WHO recommendations

Zafar Mirza says government has made a planned strategy to deal with Coronavirus besides the option of lockdown but people are advised to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for now.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that it was not necessary to follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization here on Wednesday.

He said that the recommendation of imposing 14 days lockdown after every two weeks was not under consideration.

He expressed these views while responding to a letter by WHO regarding enforcement of lockdown in the country.

“Government has made a planned strategy to deal with Coronavirus. We do have an option of lockdown but people are advised to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for now. It is impossible to defeat Coronavirus without changing attitudes,” said Zafar Mirza.

The Special Assistant pointed out that the non-operational sectors would continue to remain closed, saing that the government knew what was in the best interest of people.

“Cases of Coronavirus will increase in the coming days. Lockdown may take place if situation deteriorates further,” he said adding that that there is enough capacity in the province's hospitals to deal with Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO), through a letter, urged Pakistan to observe complete lockdown after every two weeks for 14 days, as the country achieves grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 cases.

