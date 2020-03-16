UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zafar Mirza Says Pakistan Is Fully Prepared To Cope With The Challenge Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:43 AM

Zafar Mirza says Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with the challenge of Coronavirus

The special Assistant to Prime Minister has made this statement at the moment when the confirmed cases of Coronavirus have reached to 94 in the country.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistan is fully prepared to cope with the challenge of coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported here on Monday.

Dr. Zafar Mirza who was chairing a meeting of emergency core group in Islamabad on Monday said facilities of coronavirus test are being provided in fourteen laboratories.

He said the national action plan is being implemented with complete national solidarity.

The Special Assistant said the flights coming from other countries are only landing in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, where the screening systems have been further strengthened and made effective.

He said the people having cough, fever and breathing problem can contact the ministry of health on helpline 1166 whilst staying at home.

The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, we will overcome this challenge.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

11 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

11 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.