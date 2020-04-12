UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zafar Mirza Urges Nation To Stay Indoor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Zafar Mirza urges nation to stay indoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday that lockdown had helped to maintain social distance to contain the novel corona virus as avoiding the interaction was the only safety which could stop the virus to spread.

''Proper measures would be taken to contain the coronavirus and provide people an access to purchase the food and other daily needed stuff,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government was deeply concerned to facilitate the poor segments of the society as majority has lost jobs due to contagion spread, people should remain patient and must maintain enough distance while collecting relief packages from the government,he added.

This pandemic has hit the whole world and policymakers of every country were constantly bringing new strategies to beat the virus, he stated.

There will be ban on the export of anti malaria drugs and medicines as the medicines found effective to some extent in treating the patients, he confirmed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Poor Drugs Sunday From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

42 minutes ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait confirms recovery of nine coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia extends curfew to curb COVID-19 sprea ..

4 hours ago

Germany&#039;s coronavirus cases rise by 2,821

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.