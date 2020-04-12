Zafar Mirza urges nation to stay indoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday that lockdown had helped to maintain social distance to contain the novel corona virus as avoiding the interaction was the only safety which could stop the virus to spread.

''Proper measures would be taken to contain the coronavirus and provide people an access to purchase the food and other daily needed stuff,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government was deeply concerned to facilitate the poor segments of the society as majority has lost jobs due to contagion spread, people should remain patient and must maintain enough distance while collecting relief packages from the government,he added.

This pandemic has hit the whole world and policymakers of every country were constantly bringing new strategies to beat the virus, he stated.

There will be ban on the export of anti malaria drugs and medicines as the medicines found effective to some extent in treating the patients, he confirmed.