UrduPoint.com

Zafar Ranjha Appointed As Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Zafar Ranjha appointed as Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways

Zafar Zaman Ranjha, a senior officer of Grade 21 of Pakistan Railways has been appointed as Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Zafar Zaman Ranjha, a senior officer of Grade 21 of Pakistan Railways has been appointed as Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways.

Zafar Zaman Ranjha took over the post of Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He was earlier serving as a Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

Resolving problems of people; priority of governme ..

Resolving problems of people; priority of government: Durrani

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars, checks quality ..

Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars, checks quality of items

9 minutes ago
 Whelans Say Biden Unwilling to Make 'Difficult Dec ..

Whelans Say Biden Unwilling to Make 'Difficult Decisions' to Bring Their Son Bac ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI leader Hamza Khan condemns attack on Chinese n ..

PTI leader Hamza Khan condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Boeing shares dive as 777X delay, Air Force One wo ..

Boeing shares dive as 777X delay, Air Force One woes lead to $1.2 bn loss

9 minutes ago
 Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Support for Uk ..

Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Sanctions on Russia - S ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.