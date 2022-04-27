Zafar Ranjha appointed as Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways

Zafar Zaman Ranjha, a senior officer of Grade 21 of Pakistan Railways has been appointed as Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Zafar Zaman Ranjha, a senior officer of Grade 21 of Pakistan Railways has been appointed as Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways.

Zafar Zaman Ranjha took over the post of Secretary/Chairman of Pakistan Railways, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He was earlier serving as a Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways.